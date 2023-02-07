Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $2.75 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Avista by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Avista by 72.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 22.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Avista Stock Performance

Avista Increases Dividend

NYSE:AVA opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 98.88%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

