Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $33,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

