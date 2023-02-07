Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,628,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $153.71.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,026 shares of company stock valued at $6,029,697. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

