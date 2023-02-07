Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $578.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $112.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.