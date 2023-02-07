Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,282 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,283,000 after buying an additional 96,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,328,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,277,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,100,000 after buying an additional 145,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.18%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

