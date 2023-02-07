Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $188.76 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $230.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

