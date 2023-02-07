Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,324 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after buying an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,976,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,113,000 after buying an additional 1,713,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

