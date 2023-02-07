Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 97,313 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

