Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

