Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 267,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CLDX opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,840.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.