Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 650 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWV. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01.

