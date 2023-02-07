Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
IQV stock opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
