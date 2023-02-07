Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 544 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,679,000 after purchasing an additional 447,159 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,749,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,307,000 after buying an additional 325,872 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 691,719 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 127,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $32.26.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.