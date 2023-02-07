Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $91.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.76.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

