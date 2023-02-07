Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of argenx by 10.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 569,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $373.29 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $256.44 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.09 and its 200-day moving average is $375.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on argenx from €470.00 ($505.38) to €480.00 ($516.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.23.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.