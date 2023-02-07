Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of argenx by 10.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 569,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $373.29 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $256.44 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.09 and its 200-day moving average is $375.15.
argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.
