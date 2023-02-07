Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,798 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

