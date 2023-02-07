Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 528 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2,460.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,278,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after buying an additional 1,228,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $22,589,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

KIM stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimco Realty Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

