Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,947,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 99.3% during the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 580,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 289,288 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6545 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

