Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 713 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

