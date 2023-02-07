Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($112.90) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

