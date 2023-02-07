Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanofi Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNY opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Is Biotech Immunocore About To Make A 25% Price Move?
- Is Merck Stock a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.