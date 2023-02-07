Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.07.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $469.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.88. The stock has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

