Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 54.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1,892.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

NYSE TLK opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

(Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.