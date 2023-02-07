IMC Chicago LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 7.78% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIS opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $35.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

