IMC Chicago LLC Sells 31,372 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,372 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

