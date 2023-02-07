IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,571,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 275.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 101,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,139,000.

NYSEARCA AZBL opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $27.55.

