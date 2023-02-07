IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,138 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,430,000 after buying an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,284,000 after purchasing an additional 342,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,630,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,700,000 after purchasing an additional 242,478 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EPD opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.