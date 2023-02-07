IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,215 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

