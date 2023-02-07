IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in FedEx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $210.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.72. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

