IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 365 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $242.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $186.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.