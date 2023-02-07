The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $65,112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southern by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

