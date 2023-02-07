General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.28.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

