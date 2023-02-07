Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $311.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.89 and a 200-day moving average of $321.96. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

