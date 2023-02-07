Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,245 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

