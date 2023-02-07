Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 566 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 968,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 704,176 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $76.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

