Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,206 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 167,239 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.89.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.