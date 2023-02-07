Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 4,346 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of VNO opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

