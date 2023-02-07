Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

