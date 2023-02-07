Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

