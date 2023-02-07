Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 52.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $346.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.