The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

