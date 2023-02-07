Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.08.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL opened at $327.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.55. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $492.59.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

