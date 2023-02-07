Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

