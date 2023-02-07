Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

