Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,019 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 252.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after buying an additional 1,259,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE MTDR opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

