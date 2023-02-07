Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after acquiring an additional 198,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,693,000 after acquiring an additional 445,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Incyte Stock Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Articles

