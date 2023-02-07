FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $426.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.14.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.