Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,595 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $291,283,000 after acquiring an additional 102,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,427,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 513,048 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE HAL opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Stories

