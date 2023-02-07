Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 950 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -126.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

