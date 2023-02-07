Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

