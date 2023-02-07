Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,331,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of IMO stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.3298 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

